Left Menu

Kim Jong Un and Lukashenko Cement Ties with Historic Treaty

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have signed a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Pyongyang, marking a new phase in their nations' relations. The meeting included ceremonial honors and discussions on deepening economic cooperation, reflecting strengthened trilateral ties with Russia amid Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:47 IST
Kim Jong Un and Lukashenko Cement Ties with Historic Treaty

In a significant diplomatic move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko formalized their countries' camaraderie by signing a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Pyongyang on Thursday. Belarusian state media reported this development, underscoring a shift to a "fundamentally new stage" in Minsk-Pyongyang relations.

During the visit, Lukashenko paid homage at the Kumsusan mausoleum in Pyongyang, presenting floral tributes, including one sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The event was marked by a 21-gun salute and enthusiastic welcomes from North Korean citizens.

Though specifics of the treaty remain undisclosed by North Korean state media, South Korea anticipates a focus on economic collaboration, amid growing ties between Belarus, North Korea, and Russia, particularly in the aftermath of North Korea's support for Russia's 2022 Ukrainian invasion.

TRENDING

1
Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

 India
2
Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

 Global
3
Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

 Global
4
High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensi...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026