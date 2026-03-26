Kim Jong Un and Lukashenko Cement Ties with Historic Treaty

In a significant diplomatic move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko formalized their countries' camaraderie by signing a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Pyongyang on Thursday. Belarusian state media reported this development, underscoring a shift to a "fundamentally new stage" in Minsk-Pyongyang relations.

During the visit, Lukashenko paid homage at the Kumsusan mausoleum in Pyongyang, presenting floral tributes, including one sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The event was marked by a 21-gun salute and enthusiastic welcomes from North Korean citizens.

Though specifics of the treaty remain undisclosed by North Korean state media, South Korea anticipates a focus on economic collaboration, amid growing ties between Belarus, North Korea, and Russia, particularly in the aftermath of North Korea's support for Russia's 2022 Ukrainian invasion.