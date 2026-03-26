Swift Justice: Arrests Made in Arunachal Pradesh's Chilling Assault Cases

In an assertive stance against crime, police in Arunachal Pradesh have apprehended three individuals in connection with two shocking sexual assault cases involving minors. These arrests unfolded in the districts of Tawang and East Kameng.

Acting swiftly, East Kameng's Superintendent of Police, Kamdam Sikom, disclosed that a man was detained following a complaint at Seppa's Women Police Station, registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. Arresting the fugitive unfolded seamlessly on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tawang district witnessed the apprehension of two suspects accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. Deputy Superintendent of Police Tasso Kato confirmed that a prompt response led to their capture within two hours of the complaint filing. Authorities emphasize the importance of reporting such crimes, reassuring public cooperation and protecting victim identities.