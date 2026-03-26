India Climate Samman 2026 Honors Leaders in Sustainability

The Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) hosted India Climate Samman 2026 during the 2nd Edition of India Climate Week in New Delhi. This event celebrated extraordinary contributions by individuals, institutions, and organizations in advancing climate action and sustainability throughout India.

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon'ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, officiated the event and emphasized India's dedication to a sustainable, low-carbon future. The awards spotlighted excellence in climate leadership, policy innovation, industry transition, and community-driven impact, showcasing the combined effort needed for India's progress toward a low-carbon society.

The awards highlighted key figures such as Mr. Upendra Tripathy and Mr. Tarun Kapoor for Lifetime Achievement in Climate Leadership. Other notable winners included Mr. Anil Jauhri and Mr. Abhay Bakre as Climate Policy Champions, and corporate leaders like Adani Group for Net-Zero Leadership. Each awardee has demonstrated significant strides in their sectors, setting benchmarks in their respective fields for India's green transition.

By recognizing these leaders, CMAI seeks to inspire broader involvement, nurture collaboration, and speed up the implementation of scalable climate solutions nationwide. Initiatives like India Climate Samman are crucial in highlighting best practices and fostering momentum toward a resilient and sustainable future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)