Israel says it killed Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the head of Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:03 IST
Israel says it killed Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the head of Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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