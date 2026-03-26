Left Menu

Israel says it killed Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the head of Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy, reports AP.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:03 IST
Israel says it killed Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the head of Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy, reports AP.

Israel says it killed Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the head of Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring a Dedicated Leader: Tributes to Late MP Ricky Andrew Jones Syngkon

Honoring a Dedicated Leader: Tributes to Late MP Ricky Andrew Jones Syngkon

 India
2
Malaysia Secures Passage through Hormuz

Malaysia Secures Passage through Hormuz

 Global
3
Delhiites Urged to Unite for Earth: Join the Global Earth Hour Movement

Delhiites Urged to Unite for Earth: Join the Global Earth Hour Movement

 India
4
Infosys Accelerates Expansion with Strategic Acquisitions in Healthcare and Insurance Sectors

Infosys Accelerates Expansion with Strategic Acquisitions in Healthcare and ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026