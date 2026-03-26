Mirabai Chanu: The Weightlifting Warrior's Unfinished Asian Games Quest

Indian weightlifting stalwart Mirabai Chanu continues her quest for an elusive Asian Games medal, despite already boasting an impressive array of accolades, including a Tokyo Olympics silver and multiple World Championship honors. However, a challenging journey marked by injuries has kept the Asian Games podium out of reach for Chanu, thus far.

Her near-miss at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, due to a hip injury, put her out of action for five months. Yet, the determined Manipuri athlete made a commendable comeback, qualifying once again for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she narrowly missed a second consecutive medal. Mirabai remains resolute on securing her first Asian Games medal in the future.

Central to Chanu's preparation strategy has been navigating the shifting weight categories as mandated by the International Weightlifting Federation. She aims to compete in the 48kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before shifting back to 49kg for another Asian Games attempt in Nagoya. Her 2026 season launch at the National Championships saw her break three national records, providing a promising outlook for upcoming competitions.

In addition to her competitive pursuits, Mirabai praises government initiatives like the Khelo India Tribal Games for providing crucial platforms for India's emerging athletes, especially from remote regions. She credits the National and State Centres of Excellence for supporting elite athletes and helping the next generation, fostering a robust sporting infrastructure across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)