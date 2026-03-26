Tuk-Tuk Taxis Halted: Somalia's Fuel Crisis Hits Hard

Tuk-tuk drivers in Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia, are deserting their trade amidst a sharp increase in fuel prices. This surge is a ripple effect of the Iran conflict causing disruptions in oil shipments, impacting drivers severely.

The Strait of Hormuz's closure, restricting the transportation of a substantial portion of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, is primarily to blame for these economic challenges. As fares increase, many locals are opting to stay home or walk, shrinking the customer base for these essential workers.

With transportation costs skyrocketing, Somalia faces a dual challenge — rising prices for essential goods and an ongoing drought that has already left millions hungry. Tuk-tuk driver Jamal Omar reflects on the dire situation, stating, 'The tuk-tuk needs fuel, and I need to provide for my family from what it earns.'

(With inputs from agencies.)