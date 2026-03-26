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India Assures Fuel Stability Amid West Asia Tensions

The Indian government assures that the country's fuel supply remains stable and retail outlets operate normally despite tensions in West Asia. Adequate stocks and high-capacity refinery operations are maintained to prevent panic buying. LPG and petroleum supply strategies are in place to support essential sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:30 IST
India Assures Fuel Stability Amid West Asia Tensions
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Thursday, the Indian government reassured the public that the nation's fuel supply system remains robust, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas highlighted that all retail fuel outlets continue to function normally, dismissing rumors of shortages that have led to panic buying in some regions.

The ministry clarified that the country possesses sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel, with refineries operating at high capacity to ensure smooth energy supply. Additionally, domestic LPG production has been ramped up to support consumer needs, even as the Strait of Hormuz closure impacts LPG supply logistics.

In response to increased demand and geopolitical challenges, the government has sanctioned additional allocations of commercial LPG, particularly for priority sectors, and augmented kerosene distribution. Authorities are intensifying efforts to curb fuel hoarding and black marketing through inspections and arrests. Communication strategies are fortified to prevent misinformation and maintain public confidence in the fuel supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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