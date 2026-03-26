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Disruption in Russian Oil Trade: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Impact Refinery Operations

A Ukrainian drone attack has damaged an industrial area near one of Russia's largest oil refineries, affecting about 40% of its oil export capacity. The attack led to halts in export activities in major Baltic Sea ports and suspension of crude oil loadings, highlighting escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:42 IST
Disruption in Russian Oil Trade: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Impact Refinery Operations
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Russia's oil infrastructure has come under significant strain after a Ukrainian drone attack targeted a key industrial area, reportedly affecting Russia's oil export capacity by a notable 40%, as reported on Thursday.

According to statements by Russian officials, over 20 drones were intercepted in the northern Leningrad region, with damage confirmed in the Kirishi district's industrial zone, an area known for the Surgutneftegaz's Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery.

This escalation caused major logistical and production challenges for Russia, with its Baltic Sea ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga halting crude oil and product loadings due to safety concerns, noting how fragile energy export routes can become amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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