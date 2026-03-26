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Navigating Turbulence: Challenges in the Indian Aviation Sector

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) works to ease business for airlines amidst challenges like West Asia conflicts and airspace restrictions, says chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai. Efforts focus on boosting airline growth, protecting passenger rights, with recent fare cap removals to address evolving operational costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:57 IST
Navigating Turbulence: Challenges in the Indian Aviation Sector
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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is striving to make business operations smoother for airlines, even as they face significant challenges. Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce Aviation and Tourism Summit in the capital, DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai highlighted the ongoing issues affecting the sector.

The aviation industry currently faces hurdles, including longer routes due to Pakistan's airspace closure and increased operational costs. These challenges are compounded by the ongoing West Asia conflict, leading airlines to reduce services to the region. Kidwai noted the need to support struggling carriers amidst these obstacles.

In efforts to stimulate growth, the DGCA has implemented measures like removing fare caps and ensuring 60 percent of seats on domestic flights offer no extra charges. As one of the fastest-growing markets, India aims to see better days ahead for its airlines despite current pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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