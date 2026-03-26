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Diplomatic Bridging: Pakistan's Role in US-Iran Dialogue

Pakistan has confirmed its role as an intermediary between the US and Iran, advocating dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the West Asia conflict. Supported by Turkiye and Egypt, Pakistan relays messages between the two nations, favoring stability in the region. The situation remains tense as Iran demands significant concessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:26 IST
Diplomatic Bridging: Pakistan's Role in US-Iran Dialogue
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Pakistan has affirmed its role in facilitating indirect communication between the United States and Iran, emphasizing that dialogue and diplomacy are essential for resolving the protracted West Asia conflict. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar declared that Turkiye and Egypt are backing this initiative as Pakistan strives to stabilize the region.

The United States has forwarded a 15-point proposal to Iran through Pakistan, outlining significant sanctions relief contingent on changes in Iran's nuclear and regional policies. However, Iran has firmly resisted this proposal, with state-run Press TV reporting Tehran's negative response.

In parallel developments, Foreign Minister Dar has engaged in discussions with Jordan's and Turkey's foreign ministers to stress the need for de-escalation and continuous diplomatic efforts. Despite the challenges, Pakistan remains committed to fostering peace and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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