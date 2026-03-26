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Iran Deems U.S. Peace Proposal 'Unfair': Calls for Diplomatic Realism

A senior Iranian official criticized a U.S. proposal to end recent conflict, calling it one-sided and unfair. The proposal, lacking essential components for success, was reviewed by Iranian officials. President Trump urged Tehran to negotiate seriously, while Iran demands guarantees and regional considerations for any ceasefire deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:26 IST
Iran Deems U.S. Peace Proposal 'Unfair': Calls for Diplomatic Realism
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A senior Iranian authority has rejected a U.S. initiative aimed at terminating nearly four weeks of conflict, describing it as one-sided and unfair. Despite a bleak outlook for immediate peace talks, diplomatic channels remain open, according to the official speaking to Reuters on Thursday.

Presented to Tehran by Pakistan, the proposal was thoroughly examined by high-ranking Iranian leaders and the Supreme Leader's representative on Wednesday night. In its current form, the plan fails to meet the most basic requirements for success and appears to cater solely to U.S. and Israeli interests. However, the official suggested that a realistic approach in Washington could still open a path to resolving the ongoing crisis.

On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the necessity of Iran adopting a serious stance on conflict resolution to avoid irreversible consequences. Trump's administration set forth a 15-point proposal demanding Iran dismantle its nuclear program, limit its missile capabilities, and transfer control of the Strait of Hormuz—terms Tehran is likely to contest unless guaranteed against future military threats and regions like Lebanon are comprehensively addressed in the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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