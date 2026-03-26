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Ample Fuel Supply Quells Panic Buying in Karnataka

IndianOil Corporation Limited confirmed Karnataka, including Bengaluru, has sufficient fuel stocks despite a surge in demand leading to panic buying. The company reassured the public of continuous fuel supply and emphasized the safety risks of unsafe storage practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:27 IST
Ample Fuel Supply Quells Panic Buying in Karnataka
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On Thursday, IndianOil Corporation Limited (IOCL) reassured the public that Karnataka, including Bengaluru, has ample stocks of petrol and diesel despite recent panic buying.

The unusual surge in fuel purchases temporarily impacted availability at some retail outlets, prompting the company to address concerns about potential shortages.

IOCL urged the public to avoid panic buying and avoid storing fuel in unsafe containers, emphasizing that their supply chain remains robust, ensuring continuous and safe fuel distribution across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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