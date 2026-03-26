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Maharashtra Dominates CSR Spending Amid Neglect of Aspirational Districts

A report reveals that Maharashtra captures nearly half of India's corporate social responsibility (CSR) spend, while the aspirational districts, flagged as needing development, receive insufficient funds. The Crisil report shows an increase in internal CSR implementation by companies, highlighting governance improvements yet also underscoring neglected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:16 IST
Maharashtra Dominates CSR Spending Amid Neglect of Aspirational Districts
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Maharashtra has emerged as a major beneficiary of corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditures by Indian companies, capturing nearly half of the national spend according to a recent report by Crisil. In FY24, Maharashtra's CSR spend amounted to Rs 8,939 crore, representing over 46.53% of the total Rs 19,208 crore.

Conversely, India's 112 aspirational districts, highlighted by the government for their developmental needs, are not receiving adequate attention from corporations. Only 12% of the overall CSR investment was directed towards these areas. These districts, identified in 2018, remain underfunded relative to their needs.

The report also notes a shift away from non-governmental organization involvement, as companies increasingly prefer direct implementation of CSR initiatives. This marks a trend towards enhanced governance, accountability, and impact measurement. Despite this progress, vital sectors like sports, heritage protection, and technology are reportedly underfunded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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