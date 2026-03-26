Maharashtra Dominates CSR Spending Amid Neglect of Aspirational Districts

Maharashtra has emerged as a major beneficiary of corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditures by Indian companies, capturing nearly half of the national spend according to a recent report by Crisil. In FY24, Maharashtra's CSR spend amounted to Rs 8,939 crore, representing over 46.53% of the total Rs 19,208 crore.

Conversely, India's 112 aspirational districts, highlighted by the government for their developmental needs, are not receiving adequate attention from corporations. Only 12% of the overall CSR investment was directed towards these areas. These districts, identified in 2018, remain underfunded relative to their needs.

The report also notes a shift away from non-governmental organization involvement, as companies increasingly prefer direct implementation of CSR initiatives. This marks a trend towards enhanced governance, accountability, and impact measurement. Despite this progress, vital sectors like sports, heritage protection, and technology are reportedly underfunded.

(With inputs from agencies.)