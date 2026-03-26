Alliance Air Resumes Dehradun-Pithoragarh Flight, Boosting Uttarakhand's Connectivity
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Alliance Air's resumed flight between Dehradun and Pithoragarh. The service, paused for six months, aims to enhance connectivity and boost the local economy. Under the UDAN scheme, the state improves air access to remote regions, bolstering essential services and medical access.
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In a significant boost for Uttarakhand's connectivity, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off a 42-seater Alliance Air flight reinstated between Dehradun and Pithoragarh. The service, marking its resumption after a six-month pause, aims to fortify economic ties between the regions and significantly reduce travel time.
Dhami, launching the service on Ram Navami, emphasized the strategic importance of air connectivity in mountainous Uttarakhand, where infrastructure challenges persist. He highlighted the UDAN scheme's role in making air travel affordable and accessible, particularly in connecting smaller and remote towns across the state.
The event also saw the signing of an MoU between the Airports Authority of India and the state government for the Naini Saini Airport's development, underscoring long-term plans for improving regional aviation infrastructure. The Union Civil Aviation Minister, via video message, expressed support for these initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)