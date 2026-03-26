Sukhbir Singh Badal Challenges AAP's 'Mass Meeting' Expenses in Punjab

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has openly challenged the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, to hold the proposed 16,000 meetings by the ruling AAP without using state resources. He suggested that failing to do so would expose corruption motives behind the initiative.

Badal criticized the AAP government for allegedly funding rallies with public money and utilizing state transport buses for transportation, contrasting it with the previous administration's strategies. He also alleged external interference in weakening SAD and Sikh institutions, including attempts to create separate management bodies for religious shrines.

Speaking on his vision for Punjab, Badal promised the establishment of food processing industries and a World Skill University aimed at skilling one lakh youth annually. He also pledged financial schemes including interest-free loans, reinstatement of welfare schemes, and subsidies for farmers to boost economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)