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Kerala High Court Closes Sabarimala Gold Misappropriation Case

The Kerala High Court has allowed the closure of proceedings related to the Sabarimala temple's gold donation for a new flag mast, as no evidence of criminal misappropriation was found. The VACB’s preliminary enquiry confirmed the gold quantity as recorded, offering relief to political parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:30 IST
Kerala High Court Closes Sabarimala Gold Misappropriation Case
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The Kerala High Court has ruled to close the investigation concerning the Sabarimala temple's new flag mast, citing lack of criminal misappropriation of donated gold.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar accepted the preliminary enquiry report from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), as it outlined that a total of 412.010 grams of gold was documented as received from devotees, while the actually donated gold amounted to 300 grams.

The VACB investigation, instigated by alleged irregularities found by the Devaswom vigilance enquiry, brings relief to parties involved, notably the Congress-led UDF. Meanwhile, a separate Special Investigation Team continues its probe into suspected gold misappropriation from temple icons, awaiting analysis results from CSIR-NML, Jamshedpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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