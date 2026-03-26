Kerala High Court Closes Sabarimala Gold Misappropriation Case

The Kerala High Court has ruled to close the investigation concerning the Sabarimala temple's new flag mast, citing lack of criminal misappropriation of donated gold.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar accepted the preliminary enquiry report from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), as it outlined that a total of 412.010 grams of gold was documented as received from devotees, while the actually donated gold amounted to 300 grams.

The VACB investigation, instigated by alleged irregularities found by the Devaswom vigilance enquiry, brings relief to parties involved, notably the Congress-led UDF. Meanwhile, a separate Special Investigation Team continues its probe into suspected gold misappropriation from temple icons, awaiting analysis results from CSIR-NML, Jamshedpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)