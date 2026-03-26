Controversy Brews Over New Railway Refund Rules
Passenger associations have urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reconsider new refund rules that eliminate refunds for cancellations made up to eight hours before departure. The rules aim to curb black marketing but have drawn criticism for burdening travelers financially. The ministry contends the changes improve transparency and passenger experience.
- Country:
- India
In a contentious move, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced new refund rules that eliminate refunds for ticket cancellations up to eight hours before departure, sparking widespread criticism from passenger associations.
The changes, part of broader railway reforms, aim to discourage black marketing and streamline ticket availability. Vaishnaw contends the revised rules will improve transparency and passenger experience.
Critics argue the rules impose a financial burden on travelers, with passenger groups urging the minister to reconsider. The ministry maintains these changes align with ongoing reforms to optimize operations and enhance clarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Air Travel Disarray Amid Middle East Disruptions
Cabinet Approves ₹6,969-Crore Highway to Boost Buddhist Tourism in Shravasti, Cut Travel Time by 50%
Global Air Travel Crisis: Airlines Grounded Amid Middle Eastern Tensions
Trump will travel to Beijing for rescheduled China trip on May 14 and 15, White House says, after delay due to Iran war, reports AP.
Exodus at TSA: Impact of Government Shutdown on Air Travel