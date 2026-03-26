Controversy Brews Over New Railway Refund Rules

In a contentious move, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced new refund rules that eliminate refunds for ticket cancellations up to eight hours before departure, sparking widespread criticism from passenger associations.

The changes, part of broader railway reforms, aim to discourage black marketing and streamline ticket availability. Vaishnaw contends the revised rules will improve transparency and passenger experience.

Critics argue the rules impose a financial burden on travelers, with passenger groups urging the minister to reconsider. The ministry maintains these changes align with ongoing reforms to optimize operations and enhance clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)