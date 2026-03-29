Left Menu

Affordable Travel Refreshment: Udaan Yatri Cafe Opens at Jaipur Airport

The Udaan Yatri Cafe, inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, offers affordable food and beverages at Jaipur International Airport. Located in Terminal 2's pre-check-in area, the cafe aims to improve passenger experience by providing snacks and drinks starting at Rs 10, promoting accessible air travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:57 IST
Affordable Travel Refreshment: Udaan Yatri Cafe Opens at Jaipur Airport
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance passenger experience, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the Udaan Yatri Cafe at Jaipur International Airport. Designed to provide cost-effective refreshment options, the cafe aims to make air travel more accessible.

The facility, strategically located in the pre-check-in departure area of Terminal 2, offers a variety of snacks and beverages starting at just Rs 10. Minister Kinjarapu emphasized the importance of making essential food items available at reasonable prices to address the basic needs of travelers.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote more passenger-friendly air travel and ensure inclusivity. Airport officials remarked that such measures are vital for improving overall customer satisfaction in the aviation sector.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Attack Ignites Blaze at Russia's Ust-Luga Port

Ukraine Drone Attack Ignites Blaze at Russia's Ust-Luga Port

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: New District Court in Kargil Enhances Justice Delivery

Breaking Barriers: New District Court in Kargil Enhances Justice Delivery

 India
3
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara

 India
4
Escalating Conflict: An Overview of the Middle East Turmoil

Escalating Conflict: An Overview of the Middle East Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026