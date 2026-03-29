Affordable Travel Refreshment: Udaan Yatri Cafe Opens at Jaipur Airport

In a move to enhance passenger experience, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the Udaan Yatri Cafe at Jaipur International Airport. Designed to provide cost-effective refreshment options, the cafe aims to make air travel more accessible.

The facility, strategically located in the pre-check-in departure area of Terminal 2, offers a variety of snacks and beverages starting at just Rs 10. Minister Kinjarapu emphasized the importance of making essential food items available at reasonable prices to address the basic needs of travelers.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote more passenger-friendly air travel and ensure inclusivity. Airport officials remarked that such measures are vital for improving overall customer satisfaction in the aviation sector.