J&K Hydel Policy 2025: Powering Progress and Socio-Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the release of a draft hydel policy for 2025, inviting feedback from the public and stakeholders. The policy, designed to harness small rivers and cut electricity costs, incorporates lessons from past experiences and insights from neighboring states.

Abdullah emphasized the policy's role in encouraging private investments in small hydro projects. This initiative aims to create employment opportunities and boost local socio-economic conditions, potentially transforming the region's power dynamics.

Under the policy, developers are mandated to provide free power or royalty to the Union Territory after a set period of commercial operations, thereby reducing the overall power purchase costs for the government and benefiting consumers across Jammu and Kashmir.