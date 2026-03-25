Siddaramaiah Defends Karnataka Budget Balancing Welfare and Economic Growth
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defended his 17th State Budget in the Assembly, highlighting fiscal discipline and a focus on welfare. He countered opposition criticism by emphasizing a balance between social justice and economic growth, while clarifying loan borrowings were necessary and within limits for development.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stood firm in defending his 17th State Budget, emphasizing fiscal discipline while ensuring welfare and development. During a lengthy 24-hour debate, he dismissed opposition claims as politically driven, asserting that borrowing remained within permissible limits and was essential for the state's progress.
Siddaramaiah clarified that the state's total debt of Rs 8.24 lakh crore is responsibly managed, with significant allocations focused on social welfare and developmental projects. Despite criticism, he maintained the budget's integrity, dubbing it a "full pot" while pointing out the budget's alignment with social justice and inclusive growth principles.
Highlighting budget priorities, he revealed a notable increase in social security and education allocations. The Chief Minister also criticized the previous government for its handling of the state's finances, underlining his administration's commitment to using borrowed funds effectively for public welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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