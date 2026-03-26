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EU-US Trade Pact: A Vote for Stability Amid Rising Tensions

The European Parliament has approved a revised trade deal with the United States, containing amendments to safeguard European interests amid potential US policy failures. The agreement aims to ensure stability and predictability for trans-Atlantic commerce, providing clarity after a controversial US Supreme Court ruling impacting trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:59 IST
EU-US Trade Pact: A Vote for Stability Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Parliament has voted to approve a trade deal with the United States, complete with amendments designed to protect European interests should the US falter in adhering to the agreement. The deal, initially negotiated in Turnberry last July, introduces a 15% tariff on most goods, aiming to forestall significantly higher import duties.

Amendments specify that the deal may be suspended if Washington compromises the agreement's objectives, discriminates against EU operators, threatens member states' territorial integrity, or engages in economic coercion. This clause, according to Bernd Lange of the EU's trade committee, was instated due to tensions over Greenland following controversial statements by President Trump.

The deal will now undergo further negotiations between EU and US trade representatives. Officials assert that such agreements are crucial for delivering predictability and unleashing opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, as trade between the EU and US remains robust despite political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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