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Bejoy Nambiar: The Cinematic Visionary Navigating Challenges

Director Bejoy Nambiar reflects on his filmmaking journey, acknowledging the challenges and expressing gratitude for opportunities despite limited box office success. His latest film, 'Tu Yaa Main', a survival thriller, has received positive reviews, underlining the importance of respect and love from audiences in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:51 IST
Bejoy Nambiar: The Cinematic Visionary Navigating Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Director Bejoy Nambiar, renowned for films like 'Shaitan', 'David', and 'Wazir', acknowledges the inherent challenges in his filmmaking journey, grateful for the opportunities despite the absence of blockbuster hits.

Nambiar, whose latest project 'Tu Yaa Main', features Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, emphasizes the industry's difficulty, noting his acceptance of these obstacles as part of his career.

The survival thriller, which explores a deadly turn in a romantic getaway of two social media influencers, has received positive feedback, with Nambiar focusing on the importance of respect and love from his audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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