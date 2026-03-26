Global Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Surging Jet Fuel Costs

The international aviation sector is encountering severe challenges as jet fuel prices skyrocket amidst U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. Prices have vaulted from $85-$90 per barrel to a staggering $150-$200, affecting airline operations globally.

In response, airlines worldwide are reacting by increasing ticket prices, introducing fuel surcharges, and adjusting flight schedules to counterbalance the financial toll. U.S. airline American Airlines anticipates an additional $400 million in expenses due to these soaring costs, while EasyJet foresees higher summer fares.

The situation remains fluid as airlines strategize to maintain operations and mitigate further financial impact. With fluctuations expected to persist, the industry stands in anticipation of both governmental and economic responses to these unprecedented pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)