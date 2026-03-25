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SunExpress Imposes Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Costs

SunExpress, a partnership between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, announced a temporary fuel surcharge due to rising fuel prices linked to the Iran war. Starting May 1, each passenger will incur an additional 10 euros per flight segment for routes between Türkiye and mainland Europe, applicable to bookings made from April 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:58 IST
SunExpress Imposes Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Costs
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  • Turkey

SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, declared on Wednesday the introduction of a fuel surcharge due to escalating fuel costs attributed to the ongoing Iran conflict. This surcharge of 10 euros per passenger comes into effect on May 1.

As per data from Reuters, crude oil prices have soared from $72.5 to $120 per barrel during the conflict, currently settling around $100—a 38% surge. The rise in jet fuel prices has sometimes exceeded the increase in crude oil rates.

SunExpress stated that the new surcharge applies to flight segments between Türkiye and mainland Europe, starting with bookings from April 1, 2026, for departures on or after May 1 that same year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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