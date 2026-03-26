India Pushes for Reforms in WTO's Dispute System at MC14

In a strong push for reform, India on Thursday urged WTO members to prioritize the functionality of the organization's dispute settlement system. At the 14th ministerial conference in Cameroon, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need for a careful reconsideration of the moratorium on customs duties on e-commerce trade.

The minister pointed out the dysfunctionality of the current dispute mechanism, largely due to the U.S. stalling appointments in the Appellate Body since 2009. India stressed that the four-day conference must address issues like agriculture and fisheries subsidies and improve equity and inclusiveness within global trade.

The conference also saw calls for holistic reform strategies anchored in transparency and consensus from WTO members, including China and the UK, to avoid the erosion of the rules-based global trade framework.