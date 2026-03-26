Novo Nordisk's Strategic Appointment: Blending Candy Insights with Obesity Treatment

Novo Nordisk has strategically appointed Poul Weihrauch, the CEO of U.S. candy giant Mars, as a board observer. This move comes as the pharmaceutical company aims to bolster its position in the competitive U.S. obesity market.

The announcement was made during Novo Nordisk's annual general meeting, which also saw the election of pharmaceutical experts Jan van de Winkel and Ramona Sequeira to the board. Last year, the company underwent a leadership shake-up, replacing its CEO and restructuring its board to improve its U.S. market strategies.

Under the new management, Novo Nordisk is focusing on enhancing its consumer credentials through various channels such as telehealth, retail partnerships, and direct-to-consumer access for its weight-loss drug, Wegovy. The company's efforts are aligning with its main competitor, Eli Lilly and Co, as they aim to capture the consumer-driven obesity market.

(With inputs from agencies.)