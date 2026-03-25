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NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA has updated its Artemis program, canceling the lunar orbit space station plan to build a base on the moon's surface and advancing a nuclear-powered spacecraft for Mars. These changes aim to outpace China's space efforts and enhance collaboration with international partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 05:36 IST
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul
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NASA has unveiled a significant shift in its Artemis program, opting to cancel plans for a lunar orbit space station in favor of building a $20 billion moon base. The U.S. space agency, under the leadership of Jared Isaacman, is also pursuing a nuclear-powered spacecraft mission to Mars, scheduled for launch by 2028.

The moon base initiative includes deploying robotic landers, drones, and nuclear power on the lunar surface. These steps follow the legacy of the Apollo program, emphasizing a strategic, risk-reducing approach to space exploration. The intention is to return to the moon before China achieves its planned landing by 2030.

NASA's restructured approach affects international partnerships, notably with Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency. Meanwhile, lunar lander development by SpaceX and Blue Origin faces delays, prompting NASA to choose the fastest available option. The Artemis program, originating in 2017, marks NASA's continued lunar ambitions following the Apollo missions.

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