NASA Shifts Lunar Strategy: Moon Base and Mars Mission Take Center Stage

NASA announced a significant strategic shift on Tuesday, shelving earlier plans for a lunar orbit space station to focus on constructing a $20 billion lunar surface base. This initiative, unveiled by NASA chief Jared Isaacman, will also pioneer nuclear power applications on the moon.

The U.S. space agency has disclosed its plans to send a nuclear-powered spacecraft, Space Reactor 1 Freedom, to Mars by 2028. This daring mission aims to demonstrate advanced nuclear-electric propulsion, marking a vital leap from experimental groundwork to practical space utilization. Innovative helicopters will explore Mars, deployed by the spacecraft once it arrives.

These changes affect the international Artemis program, leaving the roles of Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency uncertain. Despite challenges, repurposing the Lunar Gateway project could streamline investments as China's moon initiatives progress. SpaceX and Blue Origin are also involved, as they strive to develop lunar landers by the 2028 target.

(With inputs from agencies.)