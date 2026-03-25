Union Cabinet Greenlights Revamped UDAN Scheme

The Union Cabinet has cleared a revamped version of the UDAN scheme, dedicating Rs 28,840 crore over ten years to bolster regional air connectivity and infrastructure within India. Announced on Wednesday, the modified scheme emphasizes developing airports, helipads, and promoting India-made aircraft.

Airlines will receive Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of Rs 10,043 crore for operating UDAN routes starting FY 2026-27. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw detailed plans to upgrade 100 airports from existing underutilized airstrips, allocating Rs 12,159 crore over eight years for this purpose.

Furthermore, the initiative plans to build 200 helipads to enhance connectivity and emergency response, with Rs 3,661 crore earmarked for this aspect over eight years. The scheme also proposes procurement of two HAL Dhruv helicopters and two HAL Dornier aircraft to strengthen regional aviation capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)