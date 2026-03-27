West Bengal's Debt Dilemma: CPI(M) MP Speaks Out

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the CPI(M)'s lone parliamentarian from West Bengal, has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration of propelling the state into a financial crisis. He alleges that the government's strategy of distributing financial handouts to garner electoral support has resulted in mounting debt levels.

According to Bhattacharya, the state's total outstanding debt is projected to exceed Rs 8.15 lakh crore by the financial year 2026-27. He criticizes the administration for using borrowed funds for non-productive purposes like festivals and religious grants, arguing that these actions are detrimental to the state's economic infrastructure.

The CPI(M) MP expresses concern over the participation of faith-based politics by both the TMC and BJP, asserting that the emphasis on religious preferences undermines secular governance. Bhattacharya calls for a return to secular democratic principles amidst increasing disillusionment among West Bengal's youth due to lack of employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)