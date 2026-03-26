Poland's Strategic Response: Fuel Prices Capped Amid Middle East Conflict

In an effort to ease economic tensions arising from the Middle East conflict, Poland is set to cap its fuel prices. This strategic move was confirmed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday.

As part of this initiative, the Polish government will slash the VAT on fuel from 23% to 8%, alongside a reduction in excise tax to its lowest tolerable level.

This dual approach aims to provide economic relief for citizens grappling with elevated fuel costs amid global uncertainties.