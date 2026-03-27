Fiscal Stability Amidst Global Unrest: India Fights Rising Fuel Prices

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the nation that there is currently no plan for a lockdown as a result of the West Asia conflict. In her response to the Finance Bill discussion in the Rajya Sabha, she urged politicians to avoid spreading unfounded fears among the populace.

Sitharaman emphasized a vigilant approach to maintaining the fiscal deficit in check. Despite global trends, India has opted not to raise fuel prices, a move unlike other countries that have increased prices by 20-50%.

Earlier, the government took steps to ease the pressure on oil marketing companies by reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10. This strategy is part of broader efforts to secure fiscal stability by enhancing non-tax revenue streams. The Rajya Sabha returned the Finance Bill to the Lok Sabha, successfully concluding the fiscal planning for the upcoming year.