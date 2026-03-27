Left Menu

Fiscal Stability Amidst Global Unrest: India Fights Rising Fuel Prices

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed no lockdown due to the West Asia war. She emphasized fiscal caution and keeping oil prices stable, despite global hikes. The Indian government reduced excise duties on fuels while promising strategic non-tax revenue mobilization to manage fiscal policy effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:03 IST
Fiscal Stability Amidst Global Unrest: India Fights Rising Fuel Prices
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the nation that there is currently no plan for a lockdown as a result of the West Asia conflict. In her response to the Finance Bill discussion in the Rajya Sabha, she urged politicians to avoid spreading unfounded fears among the populace.

Sitharaman emphasized a vigilant approach to maintaining the fiscal deficit in check. Despite global trends, India has opted not to raise fuel prices, a move unlike other countries that have increased prices by 20-50%.

Earlier, the government took steps to ease the pressure on oil marketing companies by reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10. This strategy is part of broader efforts to secure fiscal stability by enhancing non-tax revenue streams. The Rajya Sabha returned the Finance Bill to the Lok Sabha, successfully concluding the fiscal planning for the upcoming year.

TRENDING

1
NeurIPS Reverses Course on Sanctioned Entity Ban Amid Boycott

NeurIPS Reverses Course on Sanctioned Entity Ban Amid Boycott

 Global
2
Chunav Ka Parv: Celebrating Democracy in West Bengal

Chunav Ka Parv: Celebrating Democracy in West Bengal

 India
3
Water Woes: Delhi Faces Disrupted Supply Amid Chandrawal WTP Issues

Water Woes: Delhi Faces Disrupted Supply Amid Chandrawal WTP Issues

 India
4
Health Sector Updates: Breakthroughs and Controversies

Health Sector Updates: Breakthroughs and Controversies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026