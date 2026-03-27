Delhi Boosts LPG Allocation to Prevent Shortages and Black Marketing

In an effort to prevent LPG shortages, the Delhi government has boosted its cylinder allocation from 20% to 50% of the average daily consumption. Announced by Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, this measure aims to ensure uninterrupted commercial LPG supply across various sectors.

The increase sees daily allocations jump from 1,800 to 4,500 cylinders (19 kg equivalent), following directives from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The distribution divides into seven priority categories, with essential services and institutions among the top recipients.

Minister Sirsa reiterated the government's commitment to tackling black marketing and ensuring smooth supply through coordinated efforts with Oil Marketing Companies and Indraprastha Gas Limited. Strict legal action awaits those involved in illegal practices under existing regulations.