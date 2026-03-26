Delhi Government Doubles Commercial LPG Allocation to Ensure Supply to Essential Services
The Delhi government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders to 50% of daily consumption, addressing demand in essential sectors. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa credits this policy shift to PM Narendra Modi's support. Strict guidelines ensure prioritized distribution, and efforts to prevent hoarding and black marketing are underway.
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The Delhi government has taken a significant step by increasing the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders from 20% to 50% of the average daily consumption. This move, announced by Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, raises daily supply from 1,800 to 4,500 cylinders (19 kg equivalent) to support vital sectors.
The directive from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas aims to cater to essential services like hotels, industries, and support for migrant laborers. The revised policy features seven priority categories with distinct daily quotas ensuring smooth distribution across the region. Sirsa expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the proactive support that has safeguarded the LPG supply in Delhi.
Strict central guidelines will regulate the supply, preventing disruption or hoarding. Efforts include statewide surveys to curb black marketing, and no legal breach will be tolerated, as assured by officials. Sirsa reassured residents that supply remains stable, underscoring continuous coordination with suppliers and agencies like Indraprastha Gas Limited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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