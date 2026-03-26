Delhi Government Doubles Commercial LPG Allocation to Ensure Supply to Essential Services

The Delhi government has taken a significant step by increasing the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders from 20% to 50% of the average daily consumption. This move, announced by Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, raises daily supply from 1,800 to 4,500 cylinders (19 kg equivalent) to support vital sectors.

The directive from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas aims to cater to essential services like hotels, industries, and support for migrant laborers. The revised policy features seven priority categories with distinct daily quotas ensuring smooth distribution across the region. Sirsa expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the proactive support that has safeguarded the LPG supply in Delhi.

Strict central guidelines will regulate the supply, preventing disruption or hoarding. Efforts include statewide surveys to curb black marketing, and no legal breach will be tolerated, as assured by officials. Sirsa reassured residents that supply remains stable, underscoring continuous coordination with suppliers and agencies like Indraprastha Gas Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)