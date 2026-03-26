Chhattisgarh Caps Commercial LPG Supply Amidst West Asia Conflict Concerns
The Chhattisgarh government has limited commercial LPG to 20% of the previous month's usage, prioritizing essential institutions amidst supply concerns due to conflict in West Asia. Domestic refill bookings are mandated online within specific times. Distributors must ensure equitable distribution, while enhancing security at LPG offices.
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh government has imposed a cap on the supply of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, limiting them to 20% of the previous month's consumption figures. This directive was announced during a review meeting concerning LPG availability in the region, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
The decision affects various institutions and establishments, including educational facilities, hospitals, military camps, and restaurants. These entities are now subject to the reduced supply allocation. To ensure domestic users are not affected, officials have announced a time-bound online refill booking system, enabling timely access to LPG.
Security measures at LPG distributor locations have been heightened to prevent disorder, with police and home guards tasked to support. The meeting also resulted in a directive for frequent updates and assessments from oil companies, ensuring transparency and efficient management of resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Chhattisgarh
- LPG
- cylinders
- commercial
- supply
- domestic
- refill
- booking
- priority
- distribution
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