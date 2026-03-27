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Fuel Purchase Cap Lifted Amidst Shortage Fears in India

Authorities in Hingoli and Parbhani withdrew fuel purchase limits after panic over potential shortages during the West Asia crisis. The initial cap had limited two-wheeler purchases to Rs 200 and larger vehicles to Rs 2000. Officials assured of ample fuel supply and revoked the cap, ensuring smooth operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:39 IST
Fuel Purchase Cap Lifted Amidst Shortage Fears in India
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Authorities in Hingoli and Parbhani districts have rescinded recently imposed fuel purchase caps, instituted to address rising panic over potential shortages. These measures were initiated following speculative concerns linked to the West Asia crisis.

Earlier orders had restricted two-wheeler fuel purchases to Rs 200 and those for three and four-wheeled vehicles to Rs 2000. However, officials have confirmed that fuel supplies remain sufficient, prompting a reversal of the limitations.

In a related development, Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile convened a meeting with local fuel pump owners. Discussions highlighted the need for oil depots to remain operational on Sundays to maintain supply chains. Kardile assured protective measures by instructing police to ensure smooth pump operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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