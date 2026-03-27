Paving the Path to Safe Roads: Haryana's Vision for Road Safety

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced significant measures for road safety, underscoring the importance of modern traffic management systems, public awareness, and technology to curb road accidents. He addressed a national seminar on 'Road Safety Solutions', attended by over 350 experts and policymakers.

The seminar organized by the Indian Roads Congress and Haryana's Public Works Department, addressed the pressing concerns of road safety and infrastructure advancements. Saini highlighted over 43,703 kilometers of improved roads and new technological installations that enhance traffic management across the state.

The chief minister articulated the alignment with Prime Minister Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, emphasizing robust infrastructure as a catalyst for development. He stressed road safety as a societal responsibility alongside technical efforts, aiming for fewer accidents through public compliance with traffic rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)