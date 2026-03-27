Srinagar International Airport's Summer Flight Restrictions: What Travelers Need to Know

Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport are set to face restrictions between April and July for necessary runway maintenance, according to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). A Notice to Airmen from the Indian Air Force specifies that starting in the first week of April, scheduled flights will have limited operational hours, ceasing operations past 5 pm from April 6 to July 31.

Presently, Srinagar airport accommodates about 60 flight movements daily between 8 am and 10 pm. While the watch hours will reduce, an increase in flight movements is anticipated to align with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's approved Summer Schedule, as reported by AAI. Airlines are expected to adjust their plans accordingly.

The AAI emphasizes its commitment to ensuring a safe, efficient, and seamless travel experience. Passengers are urged to stay informed through official channels rather than relying on unverified information.