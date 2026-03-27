Revving Up Steel: Parliamentary Panel Pushes SAIL for Strategic Expansion and Innovation

In a bid to enhance revenue and market competitiveness, a parliamentary panel has pressed the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to strengthen its sales network and explore new steel grades.

The Standing Committee on Coal, Mines, and Steel emphasized the need for expanding digital sales platforms and improving the company's distribution network to ensure raw material accessibility and efficient distribution of finished products.

Additionally, the panel recommended exploring new coking coal blocks and advised that SAIL modernize its facilities to boost long-term raw material security. SAIL's expansion goals include boosting capacity to 50 MTPA by 2047, amidst challenges with plant efficiency and environmental focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)