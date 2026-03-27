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Wall Street Slumps Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street indexes dropped on Friday as the Middle East conflict impacted investor sentiment. Despite President Trump's attempt to extend negotiations with Iran, skepticism persisted, driving oil prices up. Major indexes saw losses, with volatility rising, as geopolitical tensions fueled fears of ongoing market correction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:10 IST
Wall Street Slumps Amid Geopolitical Tensions
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Main U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday, driven by continued unrest in the Middle East and casting a shadow over financial markets. Traders tuned in for signs of peace that remained elusive, with negotiations between the U.S. and Iran stalled further.

President Donald Trump, speaking on Thursday, extended a deadline for Iran to negotiate opening the Strait of Hormuz or face destruction of its energy infrastructure. Despite these diplomatic maneuvers, investor confidence remained shaky, causing oil prices to climb as market speculations fermented.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 recorded losses, with major players Alphabet and Meta facing declines. Concerns over a rate hike intensified amid volatility and inflation fears, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and market uncertainty.

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