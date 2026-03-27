Punjab Government Paves Path for Enhanced Trader Grievance Resolution

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema assured that the Bhagwant Mann administration is focused on a systematic resolution of trader grievances using a stringent and transparent approach. A high-level review of the Punjab State Traders Commission was chaired to assess the current grievance status.

Cheema highlighted that 1,386 complaints have been reviewed, and 256 meetings have been held statewide to facilitate structured dialogue, enforce SOP compliance, and activate a three-tier framework for effective grievance redressal. This move aims to create a transparent platform for trading community concerns.

The framework requires clear administrative roles at district levels, ensuring all grievance resolutions are documented and made publicly accessible. The meeting featured senior officials and aimed at immediate implementation of directives for improved trader-government collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)