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Punjab Government Paves Path for Enhanced Trader Grievance Resolution

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the Bhagwant Mann government's commitment to resolving trader grievances with an accountable and transparent method. During a state-wide review of the Punjab State Traders Commission, Cheema highlighted the implementation of a three-tier framework for efficient issue resolution and trader dialogue facilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:34 IST
Punjab Government Paves Path for Enhanced Trader Grievance Resolution
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Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema assured that the Bhagwant Mann administration is focused on a systematic resolution of trader grievances using a stringent and transparent approach. A high-level review of the Punjab State Traders Commission was chaired to assess the current grievance status.

Cheema highlighted that 1,386 complaints have been reviewed, and 256 meetings have been held statewide to facilitate structured dialogue, enforce SOP compliance, and activate a three-tier framework for effective grievance redressal. This move aims to create a transparent platform for trading community concerns.

The framework requires clear administrative roles at district levels, ensuring all grievance resolutions are documented and made publicly accessible. The meeting featured senior officials and aimed at immediate implementation of directives for improved trader-government collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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