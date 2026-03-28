Countdown to Resolution: U.S. Pushes for Quick End to Middle East Conflict

The United States plans to swiftly conclude its military operations against Iran within weeks, relying solely on airstrikes and avoiding ground troops, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Tensions escalated as Iran targeted a Saudi airbase, injuring twelve, including two U.S. soldiers, amid ongoing drone and missile strikes.

In discussions at the G7 summit in France, Rubio mentioned the possibility of Iran imposing tolls on the Strait of Hormuz even after the conflict. Contributing nations are urged to ensure free passage. Two Marine contingents have been dispatched to the region, raising concerns of a potential prolonged ground conflict.

Negotiations for a diplomatic resolution continue as President Trump pushes for Iranian talks despite contradictory statements from Tehran. An extended deadline was granted for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. proposals focus on dismantling Iran's nuclear and missile programs, amid significant disruptions in global energy supply chains.