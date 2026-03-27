UN Experts Urge Venezuela to Ensure Transparent, Merit-Based Appointments of Top Justice Officials

United Nations human rights experts have issued a strong warning to Venezuelan authorities ahead of the 27 March 2026 appointment of a new Attorney General and Ombudsperson, calling for a transparent, merit-based process to restore credibility in the country’s justice system.

The appointments come at a critical political moment following the recent resignation of both officeholders, amid broader scrutiny of Venezuela’s judicial institutions and their role in alleged human rights violations. (EFE Noticias)

Call for Integrity and Rule of Law

UN experts stressed that the two positions are central to safeguarding human rights, accountability, and the rule of law, urging Venezuela’s National Assembly to adhere strictly to constitutional and international standards.

“Given the crucial roles these two positions play, the process must meet standards of merit, transparency, independence, and accountability,” the experts said.

They warned that past appointments have frequently failed to meet minimum standards, with concerns over repeated selections lacking independence and proper scrutiny.

Concerns Over Past Violations

The warning reflects long-standing international criticism of Venezuela’s justice system. Reports have previously indicated that institutions such as the Attorney General’s Office and Ombudsperson’s Office have been implicated in or failed to address serious human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions and abuses of power. (Human Rights Watch)

Recent political developments have further intensified scrutiny. Following the resignation of Attorney General Tarek William Saab and Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz in February 2026, interim appointments were made while a new selection process was initiated. (Venezuelanalysis)

Demand for Transparent and Inclusive Process

UN experts outlined key requirements for the upcoming appointments:

Public disclosure of merit-based selection criteria

Transparent evaluation of all candidates

Meaningful participation of civil society and human rights defenders

Independent scrutiny of candidates’ backgrounds

They emphasized that individuals facing credible allegations of human rights violations must be excluded from consideration unless cleared through independent investigations.

“Civil society must play an integral role, and their input must be genuinely considered,” the experts said.

A Critical Test for Institutional Reform

The appointments are being framed as a defining opportunity for Venezuela to reset its justice system, particularly at a time of political transition and international attention.

The UN experts stressed that rebuilding trust requires appointing individuals whose:

Independence is widely recognised

Professional competence is proven

Commitment to human rights is unquestionable

“Venezuela must seize this opportunity… as a first step to rebuilding trust and establishing an independent justice system,” they said.

Broader Context: Ongoing Human Rights Concerns

The call comes amid continued international concern over Venezuela’s governance and human rights situation. UN investigations have previously noted that state structures linked to repression remain in place, despite recent political changes. (OHCHR)

Human rights groups have also highlighted systemic issues such as politically motivated arrests and limited judicial independence, reinforcing the importance of credible leadership in key oversight institutions.

Looking Ahead

The outcome of the 27 March appointments will be closely watched by international observers, civil society groups, and Venezuelan citizens alike.

If conducted transparently, the process could mark a turning point toward institutional reform and accountability. However, failure to meet international standards risks deepening concerns over the country’s commitment to justice and human rights.