Revitalizing Himachal: 'One District, Three Products' Initiative Unveiled

The Himachal Pradesh government is breaking new ground with its 'one district, three products' initiative, a feature of its Budget for FY 2026-27. This pioneering plan is designed to rejuvenate the rural economy by focusing on the state's unique local products and promoting them on a commercial scale.

Under the initiative, three high-potential products from each district will be identified. The goal is to enhance these products' value chains through strategic branding and packaging, ultimately improving market access to boost returns for local manufacturers.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the scheme's role in making Himachal self-reliant, while Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan highlighted the potential for sustainable livelihood creation. Products like turmeric, ginger, yak wool, and Kangra tea showcase the state's rich agro-climatic and cultural diversity. The initiative also aims to empower rural entrepreneurs, including women and self-help groups.