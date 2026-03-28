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Mikael Kingsbury: The King of Moguls Retires on Home Snow

Mikael Kingsbury, a five-time Olympic medallist, is retiring after the Canadian freestyle skiing championships. The 33-year-old Canadian, known as 'The King', leaves a legacy with two Olympic golds and a record 100 World Cup victories. His legacy was witnessed by his son at the Milano Cortina Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:01 IST
Mikael Kingsbury: The King of Moguls Retires on Home Snow

Mikael Kingsbury, a five-time Olympic medallist, is set to conclude his illustrious moguls career this weekend on the familiar slopes of Sommet Saint-Sauveur, Quebec. The Canadian athlete leaves the world of freestyle skiing as a defining icon, after claiming two Olympic golds and reaching the podium in all four of his Winter Games appearances.

At the recent Milano Cortina Games, Kingsbury further cemented his legacy, securing silver in the individual moguls event and gold in the debut of the dual moguls event, becoming the oldest competitor to achieve this feat. Notably, his 18-month-old son Henrik was present to watch his father's triumphant performance in Italy.

As Kingsbury prepares for his final competitive appearance, he reflects on a career filled with remarkable achievements, including 100 World Cup victories and 143 podium finishes, making him the most decorated moguls skier in history. His collection boasts 29 Crystal Globes and nine world championship titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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