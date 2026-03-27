Amit Shah Accuses Bengal of Infiltration and Voter List Disruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused West Bengal's government of promoting infiltration, which he claims has led to disruptions in citizenship and voter registration processes. Addressing the Times Now Summit, Shah highlighted that complaints regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists predominantly emerge from West Bengal.

Shah, targeting the state's ruling party, alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is provoking violence among housewives against officials conducting the SIR. He insisted that the issue lies not with the SIR itself but with the state's governance, suggesting that Bengal's government is preparing excuses for potential electoral defeat.

Further, Shah asserted the BJP's commitment to remove infiltrators from electoral rolls and from the country. He touched on political alliances and promised reforms involving job opportunities in Bengal, also addressing other regions such as Assam and Tamil Nadu, pointing toward anti-incumbency sentiments against local governments.