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Amit Shah Accuses Bengal of Infiltration and Voter List Disruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the West Bengal government for facilitating infiltration, leading to citizenship and voter list issues. He emphasized that complaints about Special Intensive Revision process mostly come from Bengal. Shah discussed electoral challenges, infiltrator removal, political alliances, and future governance plans in opposition-ruled states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:57 IST
Amit Shah Accuses Bengal of Infiltration and Voter List Disruption
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused West Bengal's government of promoting infiltration, which he claims has led to disruptions in citizenship and voter registration processes. Addressing the Times Now Summit, Shah highlighted that complaints regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists predominantly emerge from West Bengal.

Shah, targeting the state's ruling party, alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is provoking violence among housewives against officials conducting the SIR. He insisted that the issue lies not with the SIR itself but with the state's governance, suggesting that Bengal's government is preparing excuses for potential electoral defeat.

Further, Shah asserted the BJP's commitment to remove infiltrators from electoral rolls and from the country. He touched on political alliances and promised reforms involving job opportunities in Bengal, also addressing other regions such as Assam and Tamil Nadu, pointing toward anti-incumbency sentiments against local governments.

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