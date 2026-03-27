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Steady Progress: A Deeper Dive into India's 2025 Labour Market Trends

The Periodic Labour Force Survey 2025 reveals a slight decline in India's unemployment rate and significant shifts in employment patterns, with increased regular wage employment and improved earnings. The survey highlights strong rural employment absorption and consistent labour force participation, reflecting progress in reducing unemployment across different sectors and genders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:21 IST
Steady Progress: A Deeper Dive into India's 2025 Labour Market Trends
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  • India

In a notable development, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, indicates a marginal decline in India's unemployment rate from 3.2% to 3.1% over the last year. This suggests a sustained effort in tackling unemployment across varying demographics and sectors.

The survey sheds light on an interesting shift within the employment structure, with a slight dip in self-employment from 57.5% to 56.2%. In contrast, regular wage/salaried roles saw an increase, rising from 22.4% to 23.6%, marking a positive trend for both male and female workers.

Employment in agriculture still dominates, but its share has decreased. Sectors like manufacturing and services have shown improvement, underscoring a reorganization in sectoral employment. Notably, earnings for both genders have climbed, reflecting broader economic benefits. The labour force participation remains strong, particularly in rural areas, which could be key in sustaining this positive trajectory.

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