Amit Shah Advocates for Women's Reservation in 2029 Lok Sabha Elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's commitment to implementing women's reservation for one-third of the Lok Sabha seats by the 2029 elections. He called for cooperation from opposition parties, especially the Congress, to expedite discussions on the delimitation commission. Moreover, Shah highlighted national security concerns and legislative priorities.
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- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the government's intent to reserve one-third of Lok Sabha seats for women in the 2029 elections. The plan requires cooperation from opposition parties, including Congress, to advance discussions with the delimitation commission.
Amid efforts to expedite the legislative process, Shah expressed frustration with Congress's hesitance, advocating for the swift enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. He urged Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to promptly engage in discussions.
In a broader conversation, Shah discussed national security, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, and strict legislative actions against protestors undermining social stability. He also highlighted initiatives for removing border encroachments and expressed optimism about curbing Naxalism in previously affected regions.
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