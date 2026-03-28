Musk's Unexpected Presence on Trump-Modi Call

Elon Musk made a surprising appearance on a phone call involving U.S. President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, according to sources cited by The New York Times on Friday.

The conversation focused on the ongoing war in Iran, yet specifics surrounding Musk's role on the call have not been clarified.

The presence of the tech mogul, noted for his ventures in electric cars and space exploration, adds an intriguing dimension to the diplomatic engagement. However, whether Musk contributed verbally during the discussion remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)