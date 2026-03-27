Lufthansa Cabin Crew Strike Looms Amid Contract Dispute

Flight attendants at Lufthansa and its regional subsidiary, Lufthansa Cityline, have overwhelmingly backed strike action, according to the UFO union's statement on Friday. The vote demonstrated a 94% approval for a strike at Lufthansa and an even higher 99% at Cityline, with no opposition recorded.

The union, UFO, highlighted that negotiations for a new collective labor agreement at Lufthansa have stalled. Meanwhile, Cityline's management has declined to negotiate a social plan, which is crucial as the airline plans to wind down operations affecting approximately 800 cabin crew members.

Lufthansa has acknowledged the union's stance and maintains open communication with UFO, expressing optimism in reaching beneficial outcomes for its employees through continued negotiation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)